Best NFL draft picks of the century: Top selections from FSU

We open Week Two of the series with a look at the Florida State Seminoles, whose 100 players drafted since 2000 rank tied for fifth among all schools. Two of FSU's top three picks came from the same draft, 2006, in Antonio Cromartie and Leon Washington. Most of the 14 former Seminoles who scored points under the formula have retired or are on the back end of their career, but two ascenders, Devonta Freeman and Jameis Winston, figure to shake these rankings up in the coming years.