Around the NFL

Bennett on Gurley: 'He's average to me, personally'

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 06:23 AM

Rams running back Todd Gurley rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 23-17 win against the Seahawks on Sunday. It represented the second-highest yardage total for an opposing running back at CenturyLink Field in the past two seasons.

This can be fairly described as a solid game for a rookie rusher facing off against a famously strong defense. But Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett didn't see anything special about Gurley, who is the NFL's third-leading rusher despite missing the season's first two weeks while recovering from ACL surgery.

"He's average to me, personally," Bennett told reporters after the Rams' 23-17 win, via ESPN.com. "I've seen better running backs. He's no Marshawn Lynch."

This is the type of media chum that works on two levels. 1) Bennett keeps his name in the news cycle, which is essential. And, 2) It acts as a shout-out to a star teammate who has receded to the background during an injury-plagued year.

Bennett clearly wasn't in a magnanimous mood after a loss that snapped Seattle's five-game winning streak. He was later asked for some perspective on how the Rams had managed a season sweep of the defending conference champions.

"The Rams, they play good football against us," he said. "They just don't play good football against everybody else."

That's actually a pretty fair point. This has been another edition of the Michael Bennett Headline Generator.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles could potentially be without one of their key offensive starters for Thursday's clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Lions will play the remainder of the 2021 season without Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow, who is set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW