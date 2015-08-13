BenJarvus Green-Ellis' agent in touch with teams

The Law Firm wants to get back in the NFL.
Citing an increased push by teams to sign and utilize power backs in their offense, BenJarvus Green-Ellis -- now 30 -- thinks there's room for him on an NFL roster in 2015.
"Oh, I'm ready," he said, via ESPN.com. "I've been training. I call them my 'Green-Ellis two-a-days.' I'm boxing, running hills, doing all kinds of football drills. For five weeks now, twice a day, working out like crazy. The Green-Ellis two-a-days."
Green-Ellis, who last played for the Bengals in 2013, spent his summer training in the Dominican Republic, which helped him battle a more intense climate and condition his body for the rigors of camp.
While his call will likely come after -- teams can sign him after Week 1 without guaranteeing a salary for the entire season -- Green-Ellis has a positive outlook for the season ahead.
He said his agent has been in touch with teams and he's received clearance from a doctor. The rest is out of his hands.
"I'm optimistic I'll get that call," Green-Ellis said. "Obviously, each team that's in the market is in the market for a certain type of back. But I know somebody out there has a need for what I can do. More than anything, I'm excited to get back out there and hit somebody."
While running style can be overrated, Green-Ellis has a lifetime yards per carry average of almost four and would make a nice fit for plenty of running back-needy teams.
Dallas, for example, could do worse than a player who has been as consistently productive and dependable.
