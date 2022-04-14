Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) plans to be ready for training camp

Published: Apr 14, 2022 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins suffered a shoulder injury early in the 2021 season but put off surgery until March, helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seen in a sling at a Cincinnati Reds game Tuesday, Higgins told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website that he plans to be ready for the start of training camp, but his focus is on getting back to the game next February.

"That's the plan," Higgins said of being healthy for camp. "Hell of a (Super Bowl) game, but it wasn't the outcome me and my teammates expected. It's going to motivate all of us, but we know what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. That's what we look forward to doing next season."

Higgins suffered the shoulder injury in Week 2, missing the next two games. The injury provides impressive context to the receiver's first career 1,000-yard season. Despite missing the two contests, the 23-year-old netted 1,091 yards and 6 TDs on 74 catches.

Had the Bengals hung onto their fourth-quarter Super Bowl lead, Higgins might have been named MVP of the contest with his 100 yards and two TDs.

Alas, the late collapse to Matthew Stafford and the Rams wiped out that possibility, allowing fellow receiver Cooper Kupp to take home the hardware. The missed chance motivates Higgins.

"I talked to my mom about it," Higgins said. "Just knowing if we would have won I would have had a possibility to win it. It's crazy to think about. Now that I'm thinking about it again, I wish we would have won it.

"(Because) it's one of those accomplishments that put you in the highest level of your profession, your sport that you've been playing your entire life. Most Valuable Player in that position verse all these other professionals that have perfected their game in this sport. It's crazy to think about."

While Ja'Marr Chase's record-setting rookie campaign overshadowed Higgins' play, the Clemson product has developed into a dangerous threat in his own right. With the wideout in line to be healthy for camp, a Year 3 bump in production isn't out of the question in an explosive Bengals offense.

Related Content

news

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on appealing for WR tag designation: 'I'm not really a big controversy guy'

On Wednesday, Mike Gesicki was asked directly if he plans to appeal his designation by the Dolphins as a TE on the franchise tag. The 26-year-old didn't sound concerned with the situation.

news

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions

Detroit is signing former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the Panthers last season, visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

news

Jerry Jones won't rule out Cowboys making move for higher pick: 'I would trade up this draft'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and gave a very hypothetical-reliant answer to the question of whether his team might trade up in the draft. The crux of his message was simple: There's plenty of room between the Cowboys and the top of the draft, so anything is possible.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

