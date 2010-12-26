Bengals WR Ochocinco says he won't suit up vs. Chargers

Chad Ochocinco will not play in the Cincinnati Bengals' final home game of the season as he was among the inactive players for Sunday's matchup with the San Diego Chargers.
Ochocinco wrote on Twitter earlier in the day that his injured ankle is getting worse and he wouldn't be able to play.
The wide receiver tweeted that he would test his ankle before the game, but he is dealing with bone spurs that limit his flexibility.
Ochocinco ranks second on the Bengals in receptions (67), yards (831) and touchdowns (four), behind Terrell Owens, who's out for the season with a knee injury.