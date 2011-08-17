Bengals WR Green expected to quickly return after leg injury

Published: Aug 17, 2011 at 12:55 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver A.J. Green missed most of practice Wednesday after he injured his right leg while running a pass route.

The first-round draft pick from Georgia was injured early in practice and had a bag of ice applied to the back of the leg. He went to the locker room and returned with a wrap on his right knee.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Green was kicked near the knee, but the injury isn't considered serious. Green expects to be back for practice Thursday, although the Bengals might decide to rest him as a precaution. The Bengals play their second preseason game Sunday night in New York against the Jets.

Green has been one of the most impressive players in camp, repeatedly making acrobatic catches and diving grabs. He also came up limping during practice Tuesday, but he didn't miss much time.

Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was concerned when he saw Green hurt again one day later.

"That's never a good sight to see anybody, especially a guy like that, looking at his knee," Gruden said.

The Bengals played rookie quarterback Andy Dalton and the rest of the starting offense for most of the first half in Detroit last Friday during a 34-3 loss, the most lopsided preseason defeat in Cincinnati's history. The Bengals' starters didn't score against the Lions' reserves during the second quarter.

Green is the centerpiece of a makeover at receiver in Cincinnati. The Bengals let Terrell Owens leave as a free agent and traded Chad Ochocinco to New England, leaving them with one of the league's least-experienced groups at receiver.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded despite good post-draft grades: 'It doesn't matter'

After attaining one of the highest-graded post-draft evaluations, Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded after the team came through with three first-round picks.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay wants Matt Ryan as long-term quarterback, not placeholder: 'A three-year thing'

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan last month, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday after the draft that Indianapolis is not looking at Ryan as simply a placeholder until someone younger and better comes along -- he wants Ryan to actually be a multi-year starter for the franchise.

news

Kevin Colbert emotional after final draft as Steelers GM: 'It doesn't mean it's over'

This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Steelers. Following Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, during which Colbert and Co. made four selections, the GM got emotional thinking back on his legacy with the club.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW