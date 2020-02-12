Bengals willing to work with Andy Dalton on trade

"One thing that is very clear is how highly the Bengals organization thinks of Andy Dalton; off the field, on the field, in the locker room, how he handled last year and everything. My understanding is, according to someone briefed of the team's plans, they're going to work with Andy Dalton to facilitate a trade out of Cincinnati when the time is right," Rapoport said. "Everyone assumes they're going to take Joe Burrow or at the very least a quarterback, and this is something that's been communicated to Dalton. It's also something that Duke Tobin told me on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast a couple of weeks ago. They value Dalton and they want to work with him and they're not going to do anything that puts him in a bad spot or that he does not agree with going forward."