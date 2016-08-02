Bengals' William Jackson suffers torn pectoral muscle

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Jackson tore his pectoral muscle, per a source informed of the injury. The timeline for Jackson's recovery is indefinite at this stage, though Garafolo hinted that it could take three to four months. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson will seek a second opinion to see if he'll be out for the season or be placed on injured reserve/designated to return. Seeking the second opinion allows the Bengals more time to make a decision on Jackson's status.