Bengals' William Jackson suffers torn pectoral muscle

The Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick, William Jackson, will miss the start of the season due to injury.
NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Jackson tore his pectoral muscle, per a source informed of the injury. The timeline for Jackson's recovery is indefinite at this stage, though Garafolo hinted that it could take three to four months. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson will seek a second opinion to see if he'll be out for the season or be placed on injured reserve/designated to return. Seeking the second opinion allows the Bengals more time to make a decision on Jackson's status.
The Bengals scooped up Jackson No. 24 overall out of Houston, in front of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers who were reported to like the corner at the time.
The 6-foot Jackson combines size with 4.37 40-yard-dash speed and ability to play the ball in the air. He became the third defensive back taken by the Bengals in the first round in the past five drafts.
The Bengals do have depth at the position, with Adam Jones, and former first-round picks Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard as their top three corners. Jackson would have battled for snaps as a rookie. Depending on his recovery period, Jackson could be a candidate for the NFL's revamped IR/designated to return policy.