Bengals take 2021 draft's first kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

Published: May 01, 2021 at 02:22 PM
Kevin Patra

The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team to draft a kicker in 2021.

The Bengals selected Florida placekicker ﻿Evan McPherson﻿ with the 149th overall selection in the fifth round.

McPherson spent three years with the Gators, connecting on 85% of his field-goal attempts, going 51-of-60 overall. He also made 94.5% of his boots inside 40 yards during his career.

Handling both field goal and kickoff duties, McPherson has good drive with short-range accuracy. While he generates power, there is some question about his distance accuracy after the booter missed his last three field-goal tries of 50-plus yards. It's an issue the Bengals likely aren't concerned about and believe they can correct after using a draft pick on the kicker.

McPherson has a connection to Cincinnati already. Former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham is on the coaching staff at Florida.

McPherson joins ﻿Austin Seibert﻿ currently in the Cincy kicker room.

