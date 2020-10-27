Around the NFL

Bengals-Steelers game in Week 10 moved to 4:25 p.m. ET

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Pittsburgh's schedule has been altered yet again. But this time, its upcoming game hasn't been moved to a new week. Just to a later hour.

The Steelers' Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh has been moved from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET, the league announced Tuesday. The contest will still be broadcast on FOX.

The small scheduling change leaves just five games in the early window and six in the late window on Sunday, Nov. 15, which just so happens to be the date of the final round of The 2020 Masters Tournament.

Earlier this season, Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against Tennessee was moved to Week 7 following a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and staff. The Steelers won the rescheduled match of AFC heavyweights and remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL.

