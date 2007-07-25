Bengals stay hot, beat Raiders 27-10

Notes: Bengals CB Deltha O'Neal was inactive, a day after his arrest for drunken driving. Coach Marvin Lewis declined to talk about the benching. O'Neal is the eighth Bengals player arrested this year. ... Janikowski is 14 for 21 on field goals this season, when he's had back problems. ... The last time the Bengals had a pair of 100-yard receivers in the same game was Dec. 5, 2004 at Baltimore, when Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson both topped the mark in a 27-26 win. ... DE Robert Geathers sacked Brooks twice, leaving him with 10.5 this season. He's the first Bengal with a double-digit sack total since Alfred Williams in 1992. ... Chad Johnson topped Isaac Curtis' career record for 100-yard games.