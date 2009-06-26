Bengals sign sixth-round pick Scott, waive four players

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed sixth-round draft pick Bernard Scott and waived four players at the conclusion of their minicamp.
The Bengals have three of their 11 draft picks under contract after signing the running back from Abilene Christian on Saturday. Sixth-round cornerback Morgan Trent and seventh-round receiver Freddie Brown also have signed.
Tight end Matt Sherry from Villanova, receiver Mario Urrutia from Louisville, quarterback Billy Farris from Colorado State and long snapper James Smith from Florida were waived.
Sherry was a sixth-round pick last year and spent the entire season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Urrutia was a seventh-round pick last year and spent the season on the practice squad. Farris and Smith were signed as free agents after the April draft.
