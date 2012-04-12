Bengals send LB Rivers to Giants for draft pick

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 12:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals traded linebacker Keith Rivers to the New York Giants on Thursday for a fifth-round draft pick, ending his four-year stay in Cincinnati marred by frequent injuries.

Rivers missed all last season recovering from surgery on his right wrist. He's been limited to 35 games in four seasons.

"I'm excited to get a fresh start and brand new beginning," Rivers said. "You can't ask for more than to be playing for the defending world champions and be in New York."

The Bengals made Rivers the ninth overall pick in the 2008 draft and installed him as a starter. He broke his jaw on a hit by Steelers receiver Hines Ward in the seventh game and missed the rest of his rookie season. He missed time the next two seasons because of calf and foot injuries.

"This is an excellent opportunity for him to have a fresh start," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "Keith is versatile enough to play the outside on first and second down and he can play on third down because he runs well. And he's fast enough to rush the passer."

The Bengals also waived cornerback CB Rico Murray, who played in the season opener last year before going on the practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of NFL's highest-paid players; how Bears can help Justin Fields

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says there should be no debate over whether Lamar Jackson deserves to be among the NFL's highest-paid players. Plus, a look at how the Bears can maximize Justin Fields' talent in his first career start, the Cowboys' new X-factor on defense and why one star QB is off to a slow start.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

Is the NFL experiencing more coverage busts than normal in 2021? Are teams changing the way they look at fourth down? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and also supplies her favorite player projections for Week 3.
news

2021 NFL season: Michael F. Florio's Week 3 fantasy football matchups

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW