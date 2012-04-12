Bengals send LB Rivers to Giants for draft pick

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals traded linebacker Keith Rivers to the New York Giants on Thursday for a fifth-round draft pick, ending his four-year stay in Cincinnati marred by frequent injuries.
Rivers missed all last season recovering from surgery on his right wrist. He's been limited to 35 games in four seasons.
"I'm excited to get a fresh start and brand new beginning," Rivers said. "You can't ask for more than to be playing for the defending world champions and be in New York."
"This is an excellent opportunity for him to have a fresh start," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "Keith is versatile enough to play the outside on first and second down and he can play on third down because he runs well. And he's fast enough to rush the passer."
The Bengals also waived cornerback CB Rico Murray, who played in the season opener last year before going on the practice squad.