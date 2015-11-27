Bengals send Darqueze Dennard to season-ending IR

The Bengals on Friday placed the second-year cornerback on season-ending injured reserve with shoulder damage that will require surgery. In a corresponding move, the team activated rookie offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi off the practice squad.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dennard's labrum is intact but ligaments around the shoulder need repair, per a source informed of the cover man's situation. Rapoport was told that a full recovery is expected for the 2014 first-round pick who appeared in all 10 games this season.
Dennard said he plans to go under the knife in the next week or two and will "definitely" be ready for training camp, according to the team's official website.
"I felt like I started to get into the rhythm of the defense and finally got some opportunities to go out there and show the coaches what I can really do," Dennard said. "I got sidetracked, but God has a plan."
Dennard's absence means a bigger role for Leon Hall and fourth-rounder Josh Shaw in a secondary that listed Adam Jones as questionable with a foot injury. The back end of Cincy's defense is banged up, but the bigger task on Sunday? Shutting downTodd Gurley on the ground.