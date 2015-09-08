Around the NFL

Bengals season preview: Is Andy Dalton the answer?

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Around the NFL's season preview continues with the AFC North.

Change we can believe in

Geno Atkins is back, baby! After being called a JAG by his defensive coordinator after last season, the defensive tackle has been unstoppable this offseason. When Atkins is a penetrating force in the middle, it opens up the pass rush on the outside. With as deep a secondary as Marvin Lewis has deployed, if Atkins is back to the All-Pro form of 2012, this will be a scary defense to contend with -- even with the questions at linebacker.

Biggest concern

(Deletes 200-word Andy Dalton bashing, wherein the quarterback was compared to a piñata at a child's birthday party.)

The most unsteady unit on the Bengals' roster resides at linebacker, where Vontaze Burfict starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. Rey Maualuga is a solid, yet unspectacular middle linebacker. Emmanuel Lamur is athletic, but struggled in 2014 and Vincent Rey will be asked to help make up for Burfict's absence. A.J. Hawk can play multiple spots, but there is a reason the linebacker-needy Packers released him. This is a playmaking unit only with Burfict.

Training camp surprise

He might not take a snap this year, but AJ McCarron flashed potential that could give the Bengals' brass reason to reconsider their future under Dalton. While he might not be the most toolsy signal-caller, McCarron displays intelligence and illustrated this preseason that he can make most every NFL throw. If the Bengals finally decide to walk away from the uninspiring Dalton, McCarron's training camp and preseason might be the reason.

What we'll be saying in February

See, we told you Dalton would waste the most comprehensive offensive weapons system the Bengals have deployed this millennium! At least now maybe the team will see the light and move on. Maybe? Possibly? For the love of St. Francis de Sales!?!

Predicted finish: Third place in AFC North, No. 7 in AFC, No. 14 overall in Around the NFL's Power Poll.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners rookie RB Elijah Mitchell (finger) inactive vs. Jaguars

It will be next running back up for the 49ers. Standout rookie running back Eljiah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a broken finger. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) out vs. Bears; Tyler Huntley to make first career start

The Ravens will attempt to bounce back from a bad loss without the services of Lamar Jackson.
news

Jared Goff out for Lions vs. Browns, has uphill battle to play Thanksgiving; Tim Boyle to get first NFL start

Still vying for their first win of the season, the Lions will go for win No. 1 with their QB2 under center. As expected, Lions QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿ will be inactive due to an oblique injury and backup ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ will get his first NFL start.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) will start vs. Vikings

A toe injury limited Aaron Rodgers all week, but it will not keep him off the field Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Packers quarterback will start against the Vikings despite dealing with the painful injury.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury update; plus, more NFL news ahead of Week 11's Sunday games

Arizona could again be without its starting QB on gameday. Plus, other Week 11 news from around the NFL ahead of Sunday's games.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, to start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
news

Broncos sign WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW