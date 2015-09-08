Bengals season preview: Is Andy Dalton the answer?

Geno Atkins is back, baby! After being called a JAG by his defensive coordinator after last season, the defensive tackle has been unstoppable this offseason. When Atkins is a penetrating force in the middle, it opens up the pass rush on the outside. With as deep a secondary as Marvin Lewis has deployed, if Atkins is back to the All-Pro form of 2012, this will be a scary defense to contend with -- even with the questions at linebacker.