Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week

﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week.

Burrow will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport added. This week's scheduling is encouraging for Burrow, because as with any major surgery, time is of the essence in order to allow Burrow the largest window possible to recover, rehab and return to full strength in time for next season.