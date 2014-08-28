Bengals rookie Hill shows versatility in preseason finale vs. Colts

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 03:04 PM

CINCINNATI -- Rookie Jeremy Hill ran for 90 yards and was Cincinnati's top receiver as well, leading the Bengals to a 35-7 victory on Thursday night over the Indianapolis Colts in a game devoid of starters.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck sat it out, as did most of the starters for both teams. Dalton didn't even pull up his black socks, leaving them around his ankles on an 85-degree evening -- he knew there was no point.

Cincinnati (2-2) pulled off several big plays in the second half against the Colts (0-4) backups.

Dane Sanzenbacher returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown. Safety Danieal Manning intercepted Chandler Harnish's pass and ran it back 33 yards for a score. Cobi Hamilton turned a short catch into a 50-yard TD.

Hill, a second-round pick who backs up Giovani Bernard, carried 20 times and caught six passes for 70 yards.

