Bengals rally to beat Packers despite four turnovers

CINCINNATI -- Terence Newman returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers in a game that came down to who made the final flub.
Each team had four turnovers, leading to wild momentum swings. The last one came on a goofy play.
The Packers (1-2) went on fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 30. Rookie Johnathan Franklin fumbled at the line and safety Reggie Nelson picked it up and started running.
Cincinnati (2-1) clinched it by batting down Rodgers' fourth-down pass at its 20-yard line with 1:21 left.
