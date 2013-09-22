Bengals rally to beat Packers despite four turnovers

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 09:55 AM

CINCINNATI -- Terence Newman returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers in a game that came down to who made the final flub.

Each team had four turnovers, leading to wild momentum swings. The last one came on a goofy play.

The Packers (1-2) went on fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 30. Rookie Johnathan Franklin fumbled at the line and safety Reggie Nelson picked it up and started running.

Aaron Rodgers stripped the ball from Nelson, but Newman scooped it up and went the final 58 yards.

Cincinnati (2-1) clinched it by batting down Rodgers' fourth-down pass at its 20-yard line with 1:21 left.

