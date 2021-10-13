Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 01:28 PM
Kevin Patra

Joe Burrow won't be auditioning for The Voice this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.

Despite the need for the signal-caller to rest his voice, Taylor said everything is going as planned for Burrow. With the Bengals heading to Detroit in Week 6, the team is prepping for the silent count, which goes hand-in-hand with allowing Burrow to rest his vocal cords.

Whether Burrow might be restricted -- if at all -- calling plays or audibling Sunday isn't apparent this early in the week. What we do know is that the throat injury suffered against the Packers won't keep the second-year quarterback off the field.

