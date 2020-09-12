Bengals QB Joe Burrow looks to avoid No. 1 pick debut history

In all of 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals produced two victories. It added up to them getting the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Joe Burrow did it all for the LSU Tigers. Burrow won the Heisman and led the Tigers to 15 wins and an NCAA title. It added up to him getting selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, Burrow heads into Sunday, leading the Bengals against the Chargers and riding a personal 16-game winning streak in the hopes of avoiding his first loss since all the way back in November of 2018.

However, likely of bigger historic note, Burrow is looking to become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his first career start since Houston's (and now the NFL Network's) David Carr in 2002. Since Carr's showing, top-pick QBs are 0-11-1 in their starting debuts, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray the latest to come up short, though he rallied his squad for a tie to begin last season.

It's not all that surprising considering the undertaking of turning around a franchise that most top picks are tabbed to do.

Of course, as aforementioned, Burrow is a winner and that's all he did as a senior with the Tigers. Having thrown for an FBS-record 60 touchdown passes last season, Burrow will be looked on to rescue an offense that was 30th in the NFL in points per game (17.4) in 2019.

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed other than Burrow having already injected some excitement and anticipation into the Cincinnati franchise.

And Burrow's had an example of sorts set for him.