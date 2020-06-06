Bengals pledge $250K to initiatives chosen by players, staff

The Cincinnati Bengals became the latest team Saturday to respond with action amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.

The organization announced Saturday that it has made a "commitment to listening and action, including a pledge of $250,000 to community initiatives to be selected by players, coaches and staff together."

"Please do not mistake a lack of public commentary for indifference. The Bengals organization believes that fighting prejudice and discrimination requires action but to do so we have to listen first," the team said in a statement.

"Serious problems have been with us too long. Our Club has a proud tradition of opposing discrimination and of promoting equality through action, starting when team founder Paul Brown helped break professional sports' color barrier in 1946 with Marion Motley and Bill Willis. Those are the principles on which the franchise was founded and those are the same principles that guide our organization's thoughts and actions today.