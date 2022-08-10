Around the NFL

Bengals plan on moving Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' to exploit defenses in Year 2

Published: Aug 10, 2022 at 07:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards in 2021 while leading the NFL with seven deep receiving TDs.

The wideout was a menace on the outside, but the Bengals plan to diversify his portfolio entering Year 2. Wide receiver coach Troy Walters said the club plans to move him to the slot more and even use Chase in a Deebo Samuel-type role out of the backfield.

"He's going to be all over the field," Walters said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We're going to use him as many ways as we can. He's a quick learner ... That's what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere.

"They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don't want defenses to focus on you. He's embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches."

As a rookie, Chase spent the overwhelming majority of his reps on the outside. Per Next Gen Stats, the wideout was wide on 749 snaps (84%), with just 123 (14%) from the slot, 15 (2%) tight, and seven (1%) in the backfield. It wasn't just that Chase was split wide for the bulk of his snaps, but he also mostly stuck to the left side -- 458 snaps (51%).

The big-play wideout is embracing moving around more in 2022.

"It's going to make our offense more explosive," Chase said. "If we sit in there like robots and stay in the same position, they're going to expect what's coming. That's why you move around."

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is bound to see more double coverage in Year 2, with defensive intent on taking away the big play. To combat that, the Bengals will smartly shift him around to make defenses adjust on the fly.

"It gives me more space to get open. The majority of the time, the middle of the field is open and you get matched up on a linebacker or safety," Chase said. "If I'm inside, I've got to adjust to different techniques of the nickel, the safety, the linebacker, knowing when I need to cross his face, knowing when not to."

Chase enjoyed an epic rookie season, but the ceiling is higher for the talented wideout. Finding more ways to get him the ball from different locations will make it that much harder for defenses to combat the Bengals' explosive offense in 2022.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game, Friday against the Browns.

news

Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener; Pete Carroll says QB battle will 'take some time'

Geno Smith will get the first crack at winning the Seahawks' starting quarterback gig. The veteran will start Seattle's first preseason game Saturday against the Steelers.

news

Ravens RB Justice Hill 'a lot more confident' coming off season-ending Achilles injury

The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is finally getting healthy a year after the position was decimated by injuries, and RB Justice Hill is feeling "a lot more confident" about his abilities as he returns from his Achilles injury.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Dan Campbell is the players' coach

The "Hard Knocks" fun began on Tuesday night with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell taking center stage. Brendan Walker recaps the season premier.

news

Saints' Taysom Hill on switch to TE: 'This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team'

Having long aspired to play quarterback, Taysom Hill changing to play as a tight end is not what the Saints' Swiss army knife was hoping for, but he's going full speed ahead in his latest task.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

news

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles

Cleveland receiver and second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE