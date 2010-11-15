Bengals place Nugent on injured reserve with knee injury

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 02:21 AM

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Nugent injured his right knee during an onside kick late in the Bengals' 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Nugent was carried off the field by teammates and seen on crutches in the Bengals' locker room after the game. He was scheduled for an MRI exam Sunday night.

"The ball was on its way and I kind of cut back to take a guy and that's when it happened," Nugent told the Bengals' official site.

Nugent, in his seventh year, has made 15 of 19 field goals this season.

