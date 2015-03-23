Around the NFL

Bengals owner not worried about Marvin Lewis' status

Published: Mar 23, 2015 at 12:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marvin Lewis enters his 13th season running the Cincinnati Bengals as the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL. He'll also enter 2015 without a new contract extension.

In an interview from the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix on Sunday, owner Mike Brown rebuffed any concerns about his head coach entering a perceived "lame duck" year.

"I don't view it that way," Brown told the team's official website. "I think Marvin has done a fine job with us. He's been with us for a long time now. We have a good relationship. I hope that relationship goes forward into the future. But we aren't at the future yet. We don't have to make this decision until after this year. He doesn't have to make this decision until next year. Right now he's under contract and he's fulfilling it as we would expect and he knows he should."

Brown coupled the decision on Lewis with the impending decisions about whether or not to exercise the fifth-year options of 2012 first-round picks Dre Kirkpatrick and Kevin Zeitler. The owner reiterated he isn't looking past 2015.

"Every season is the season you focus on. Part of the charm in this league is you have the race," Brown said. "That's all you are thinking about. We are not thinking about 2018. We are thinking about this year, we have some thoughts about 2016. Beyond that we will worry about it later."

The main focus is getting over the playoff hump. With Lewis as coach, the Bengals are 0-6 in the playoffs with four consecutive first-round exits. Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff game since 1990. The 24-year drought tops the NFL.

"We know full well we haven't won a playoff game," Brown said. "People seem to think we are unaware of it. We aren't. We want to get to the playoffs again and that's very difficult. We are going to strive to do that."

He'll strive for that elusive win while keeping his coach's future on the backburner.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast makes some bold free agency predictions and discusses Adrian Peterson's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

news

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

Eric Bieniemy taking over as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders brings change for a host of players, perhaps none more so than running back Antonio Gibson.

news

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway says Sean Payton is "a perfect fit" for the organization heading into the 2023 season.

news

Ex-Broncos, Jaguars DT Malik Jackson officially announces retirement

On Friday, free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

news

DB Adrian Phillips: Patriots will face 'crazy' lineup of QBs in AFC East

Speaking on "NFL Total Access" on Thursday, Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips said having to play against three potent offenses in the AFC East will be "crazy," and if New England makes it out of the division it will be "battle-tested."

news

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

The NFL did not formally announce the New York Jets as this year's "Hard Knocks" team on Friday as anticipated, but the expectation remains that Gang Green will be featured on this season of HBO's training camp series. An official announcement is expected to come early next week.

news

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)'

Mark Glowinski knows the struggles Daniel Jones has had finding consistency on the field and around him over his first four years. But after Jones' finest season so far in 2022, Glowinski foresees the brightest days are still yet to come for the New York Giants quarterback.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert told the Pardon My Take podcast that he doesn't think Jalen Hurts gets enough credit for being one of the best QBs in the NFL.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'special weapon' like Marshall Faulk or Christian McCaffrey

The Lions remade their backfield in 2023, swapping D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. The question is whether the changes significantly altered the Lions' offense or just swapped names.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I would've had to learn to play QB 'different way' than I want without Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognizes how important head coach Andy Reid has been to his career, commenting that he might not have become the difference maker he is today had he been drafted into another situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More