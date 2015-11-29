Bengals' offensive trio spearheads victory over Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals (9-2) slammed their foot on the gas pedal and sped away from the St. Louis Rams (4-7) to snap a two-game losing skid in a 31-7 win. Here is what you need to know:
- Coach Hue Jackson's offense hummed Sunday. A.J. Green caught the easiest touchdown pass of his career in the first quarter and the Bengals never let up. Tyler Eifert is unstoppable, catching his 12th touchdown of the season -- his first outside the red zone (22 yards). The tight end left after suffering a stinger while recovering a fumble -- it's unclear if he would have returned if the game was close. Jackson kept a good defense off-kilter all game with well-timed screens and a balanced game plan. Andy Dalton was on fire outside of one boneheaded interception to start the second half. The Bengals' offensive line handled Aaron Donald and a stout Rams defensive line (zero sacks, one tackle for loss).
When Cincinnati's offense is rolling, it is one of the most dangerous point-creators in the NFL.
- Tavon Austin was the only player worth watching on the Rams' offense. However, the receiver did the majority of his damage on the ground. His 60-yard run on a Wildcat handoff from Todd Gurley was the only great play for the Rams all day -- he scored on a five-yard scamper two plays later. With teams keying on Gurley, the Rams' offense is putrid and can do nothing through the air.
- The Bengals wanted to get Jeremy Hill going this week. They did. While he still tiptoes to the line too often, Hill displayed the burst that dominated the NFL down the stretch last season. Compiling several gashing runs up the middle of the Rams' defense, he finished with 16 carries for 86 yards. When Hill is driving downhill the Bengals' offensive balance is unparalleled. The running back limped off the field after suffering an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter -- the game was out of hand.
- For the fourth straight week, Gurley was held under 100 yards. The first-round pick compiled just 19 yards on nine carries, with just six totes for 12 yards in the first half. The Rams' offensive line sucks and defenders are stacking the box, unafraid of the passing attack. Gurley had no shot on the majority of his carries. Even on his positive runs, Gurley was hit in the backfield. The Bengals' D-line dominated. Speaking of which:
- GENO ATKINS!!! The wrecking-ball defensive tackle dominated, destroying weak blockers for a sack and three tackles for loss. His play almost single-handedly ruined the Rams' offense.
- Nick Foles also played a part in ruining the Rams' offense. Simply put, Foles is atrocious. He's never comfortable in the pocket, makes terrible reads, off-target throws and poor decisions. He threw three interceptions on the day. On a pick-six to Leon Hall, he threw late, across his body, over the middle of the field, on the move. Everything about the play was dreadful. Foles has one touchdown pass in his last five games. Rookie Sean Mannion replaced Foles on the final garbage-time drive.