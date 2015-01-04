Bengals lose Maualuga in first half against Colts

Maualuga was ruled out of Sunday's Wild Card game against the Colts with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half. The loss may not be too huge on Sunday because the Colts are throwing nearly every down, and the Bengals are playing primarily in their "nickel" defense without a middle linebacker. Still, it's another big injury loss on a day where Cincinnati is playing without receiver A.J. Green and tight end Jermaine Gresham. The Bengals also saw cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick suffer a right ankle injury, and his return is doubtful.