Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing 4-game suspension

Published: Mar 16, 2018 at 06:35 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Vontaze Burfict is facing yet another league-mandated punishment.

The Bengals linebacker has been hit with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Friday. ESPN first reported the ban.

No official word has been handed down about a potential appeal date. The NFL has no comment on Burfict's status, per Rapoport.

This marks Burfict's third suspension. If the four-game punishment sticks, the veteran defender will have missed a total of 10 games due to suspension, while playing in 36 of a possible 64 regular-season tilts since 2014.

Burfict's previous punishments were the result of illegal hits and on-the-field shenanigans over the past two seasons.

His most recent setback came in August, when Burfict drew a three-game ban for a hit he delivered during a preseason contest with the Chiefs. He was also suspended three games in 2016 for multiple violations of the league's player-safety rules.

Along with the rash of suspensions, Burfict has been hit with thousands upon thousands of dollars in fines for dirty play.

The "energetic" defender has been forced to pay out of pocket for multiple hits on defenseless players, flipping the middle finger to fans, ankle twisting, spearing and striking a player in groin. A real gem!

