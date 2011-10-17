Bengals LB Maualuga wearing cast on injured left ankle

Published: Oct 17, 2011 at 03:55 PM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals middle linebacker Rey Maualuga wore a pink cast on his left foot Monday, an indication his ankle injury will sideline him for more than only one game.

The team said Maualuga sprained his left ankle during practice last Thursday. He wasn't active for a 27-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Bengals are 4-2 heading into their bye this week, with their defense ranked among the NFL's best.

Maualuga declined to talk to reporters as he passed through the locker room Monday, supporting himself with two metal crutches. Coach Marvin Lewis hasn't given any indication how long Maualuga will be out.

The Bengals could have cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones back after the bye. Jones said Monday that he has been cleared to return from offseason neck surgery.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DB Adrian Phillips: Patriots will face 'crazy' lineup of QBs in AFC East

Speaking on "NFL Total Access" on Thursday, Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips said having to play against three potent offenses in the AFC East will be "crazy," and if New England makes it out of the division it will be "battle-tested."

news

Move the Sticks: First look on USC QB Caleb Williams + answering listener questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

The NFL is expected to announce on Friday morning that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO training camp series, "Hard Knocks," in 2023.

news

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)'

Mark Glowinski knows the struggles Daniel Jones has had finding consistency on the field and around him over his first four years. But after Jones' finest season so far in 2022, Glowinski foresees the brightest days are still yet to come for the New York Giants quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More