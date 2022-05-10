Around the NFL

Bengals ignoring hype elsewhere, focused on keeping AFC throne: 'It goes through us right now'

Published: May 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals are the defending AFC champions, but they seem to have a chip on their collective shoulder that is only growing in size.

Their in-state rival Cleveland Browns were at least a brief topic on Tuesday. Yes, the same Browns who have powered hype trains in two of the last three offseasons -- but have only reached the playoffs in the season in which they weren't leading the sports-talk shows -- are the ones the Bengals had to discuss this week.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader isn't buying their stock, not even after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson via blockbuster trade.

"I don't know," Reader said when asked if he was surprised the Browns were listed as the favorites to win the AFC North. "I watched a couple UFC fights this weekend. Vegas gets it wrong sometimes, too. They win most of the time, they're the house, but they get it wrong a lot of times too.

"Who cares? It seems like it goes through us right now, so until somebody comes and takes it from us, I'm gonna be confident in us."

Reader is right in this stance, of course. The Bengals have the newest Lamar Hunt Trophy in their case, available to be polished and admired whenever they so desire. They earned that hardware amid plenty of doubt. What's a little more doubt going to do to them?

Ah, if only it were that easy. Despite dethroning the Chiefs on their way to Super Bowl LVI, it seems as if plenty of folks don't expect the Bengals to prove it wasn't a fluke. They're instead directing their attention elsewhere -- to the Bills, the entire AFC West, the Colts, the Chiefs, and yes, the Browns -- instead of putting some respect on Cincinnati's name.

That's fine. The Bengals are still working on improving enough to close the remaining gap that would force the football world to give them the ultimate respect earned with a Super Bowl triumph.

"Our goal is to be the best line in the league and to lead the offense to be the best offense in the league," tackle Jonah Williams said. "That was our goal every year, but this year we know what the expectations are.

"We were able to make it to the Super Bowl last year and weren't able to finish. So this time we know we can make it to the Super Bowl, but we can do it a lot better and then we can win when we get there. So I think that's the ceiling and what we're trying to do."

Keep choosing your favorites, Vegas. The Bengals will be too busy working along the banks of the Ohio River to notice your picks -- even if a darling resides a mere 250 miles away.

Related Content

news

Ravens sign veteran RB Mike Davis to one-year contract

Mike Davis' time without a job didn't last long. The veteran running back signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 10

Dennis Kelly is returning to the AFC South with a former rival. The veteran tackle is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst upon retirement

Once Tom Brady decides to retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst, the network announced on Tuesday. Brady will call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

news

Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will host the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

news

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. on addition of J.C. Jackson: 'That's what we definitely need'

For a Chargers squad that finished a win away from the postseason, J.C. Jackson's insertion could be crucial in L.A. returning to the playoffs. Fellow Bolts cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is certainly singing the praises of his new teammate.

news

Former Rams, Patriots RB Sony Michel signs with Dolphins

Former Rams, Patriots running back Sony Michel is signing with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. A first-round pick for New England in 2018, Michel spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots, and now after a one-year stint with the Rams, he's back in the AFC East.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: 'System will enable' WRs to be productive, help QB Justin Fields

New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is confident Chicago has receivers who can develop into standouts in "the system" the team has in place.

news

FA wide receiver Jarvis Landry receiving interest from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are interested in wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a former Cleveland Brown and Miami Dolphin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 9

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran linebacker Kenny Young to a free-agent deal, the team announced Monday.

news

Giants release veteran CB James Bradberry after two seasons

The New York Giants have informed James Bradberry that they will be releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video's NFL programming

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW