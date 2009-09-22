Bengals host Steelers in AFC North battle

Last meeting
In a game played on the NFL Network, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 243 yards to lead the Steelers past the Bengals, 27-10, in Week 12 last year.
Streaks
Pittsburgh has won five in a row and now has a 48-30 overall series lead, including the playoffs.
Last week
Jeff Reed missed two field goals and the Steelers were upended by the Bears, 17-14, on the road. ... Cincinnati held off a late charge from Green Bay and left Lambeau Field with a 31-24 victory.
Keep your eye on ...
Antwan Odom's encore performance: Odom was a one-man wrecking crew against the Packers, tallying five sacks. He now leads the league with seven sacks. The Steelers' offensive line has been vulnerable, giving up six sacks already this season. Should Odom get some pressure on Roethlisberger early, the Bengals may be able to force some turnovers.
The disappearance of the Steelers' rushing attack: Traditionally, Pittsburgh has always orchestrated its offense based on a power running game. That is no longer the case. Roethlisberger is now the focal point, but there is no denying that the Steelers would like to improve on their 28th-ranked rushing offense.
Carson Palmer's development: At times this year, Palmer has shown he is back to his Pro Bowl form after missing most of last year with an elbow injury, but at other times he has looked rusty. Against a dominant Steelers defense, Palmer will have to eliminate those rusty moments.
Did you know?
Roethlisberger has won all 11 of his starts in the state of Ohio (6-0 at Cincinnati, 5-0 at Cleveland). ... In his last four games against the Bengals, Steelers WR Santonio Holmes has 384 receiving yards. ... Chad Ochocinco is the only Bengal in franchise history with 9,000 career receiving yards. ... Cincinnati rookie Rey Maualuga recorded his first career sack last week.