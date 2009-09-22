Bengals host Steelers in AFC North battle

Keep your eye on ...

Antwan Odom's encore performance: Odom was a one-man wrecking crew against the Packers, tallying five sacks. He now leads the league with seven sacks. The Steelers' offensive line has been vulnerable, giving up six sacks already this season. Should Odom get some pressure on Roethlisberger early, the Bengals may be able to force some turnovers.