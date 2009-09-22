Bengals host Steelers in AFC North battle

Published: Sep 22, 2009 at 01:47 PM

Last meeting
In a game played on the NFL Network, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 243 yards to lead the Steelers past the Bengals, 27-10, in Week 12 last year.

Streaks
Pittsburgh has won five in a row and now has a 48-30 overall series lead, including the playoffs.

Last week
Jeff Reed missed two field goals and the Steelers were upended by the Bears, 17-14, on the road. ... Cincinnati held off a late charge from Green Bay and left Lambeau Field with a 31-24 victory.

Keep your eye on ...
Antwan Odom's encore performance: Odom was a one-man wrecking crew against the Packers, tallying five sacks. He now leads the league with seven sacks. The Steelers' offensive line has been vulnerable, giving up six sacks already this season. Should Odom get some pressure on Roethlisberger early, the Bengals may be able to force some turnovers.

The disappearance of the Steelers' rushing attack: Traditionally, Pittsburgh has always orchestrated its offense based on a power running game. That is no longer the case. Roethlisberger is now the focal point, but there is no denying that the Steelers would like to improve on their 28th-ranked rushing offense.

Carson Palmer's development: At times this year, Palmer has shown he is back to his Pro Bowl form after missing most of last year with an elbow injury, but at other times he has looked rusty. Against a dominant Steelers defense, Palmer will have to eliminate those rusty moments.

Did you know?
Roethlisberger has won all 11 of his starts in the state of Ohio (6-0 at Cincinnati, 5-0 at Cleveland). ... In his last four games against the Bengals, Steelers WR Santonio Holmes has 384 receiving yards. ... Chad Ochocinco is the only Bengal in franchise history with 9,000 career receiving yards. ... Cincinnati rookie Rey Maualuga recorded his first career sack last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW