Bengals' Green doubtful after missing third straight practice

The Cincinnati Bengals' game plan for this weekend's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens was dealt a body blow Friday.
Bengals star rookie wideout A.J. Green did not practice Friday -- his third straight missed practice this week -- as he continues to suffer the effects from a knee injury sustained in the Bengals' Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green officially is listed on the team's injury report as doubtful for Sunday's game.
It was reported Wednesday that an MRI exam only revealed a bone bruise to Green's knee and no ligament damage. Green is expected to be a game-time decision this weekend.
Green quickly has emerged as quarterback Andy Dalton's favorite target, catching a team-high 41 passes for 635 yards with six touchdowns.
Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for the Ravens tilt. Dunlap has not played since a Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans.