Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

For Jordon, the blown block that took out Burrow was the rancid cherry on top of a spoiled, rotten sundae. Against Washington, Jordan allowed a sack, five QB hits, three hurries and nine pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He was benched for the final four games of the season.

Jordan's struggles underscored a Bengals O-line that received heavy criticism last year for its poor play. His 35 pressures allowed were fourth-most among all guards last season, per PFF. The three players who gave up more each played in 16 games. Jordan took part in only 11.

Despite hearing the critics, the former fourth-round pick is only worried about Burrow's thoughts.

"He really just said thank you, I appreciate it," Jordan said of Burrow's reply. "He told me he loved me, and I told him I loved him too. There's always love between me and Joe Burrow. He's a great guy - hell of a guy. I just really don't have anything else to say to him; I just want to show him. That's all I want to do."

To turn his young career around, Jordan changed his diet this offseason and underwent vigorous workouts to be "a better version of myself."

The Bengals went into the offseason needing to upgrade the offensive line, including giving themselves an option at guard outside of Jordan. Cincy re-signed ﻿Quinton Spain﻿, have ﻿Xavier Su'a-Filo﻿ returning from injury, and drafted ﻿Jackson Carman﻿ in the second round, who is expected to play inside as a rookie. The quartet is expected to battle for the two guard spots.

Entering Year 3, Jordan hasn't had the door closed on a return to the starting lineup. But the guard knows he needs to prove he can be consistent to win the job.

"Biggest lesson I have learned from last season was once a play happens, it is one play," Jordan said. "Whether you do great or whether you do bad, you have to be ready to move on because that's not what's important. What's important is the next one."

Jordan's most famous play in his NFL career thus far is the one that got Burrow hurt. The 23-year-old doesn't want that to define the rest of his career.

"A lot of people, they try to talk bad about me in the media and they don't really understand football at all," Jordan said. "They don't understand a lot went into that play. Besides that, I owe it to myself to become a better version of the player I was last year. That's what I have to do."