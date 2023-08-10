Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

For those not up to speed on disrespectful football acronyms, JAG stands for "just a guy," meaning Reader was telling reporters Jenkins is nothing special.

Jenkins' two Pro Bowls, which Reader pointed out, suggest differently. But Reader also made a good point about the prestige that follows an elite quarterback.

Such a quarterback no longer exists in Green Bay, where Jordan Love is attempting to become one in his first season as Packers starter. Love embarks on his journey with the help of blockers like Jenkins, who has earned his Pro Bowls partially because of his versatility, and veteran David Bakhtiari, whom Jenkins has had to help replace in recent years due to injury.

Bakhtiari backed up Jenkins when speaking with reporters following the practice.

"I mean, it just takes away a little bit from practice, but Elgton totally was in the right the first time, I'm not going to say otherwise," Bakhtiari said, via ESPN. "You've got to protect yourself. Emotions get high. I know he'll never do it in the game, he's never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it's a little bit different. You know you shouldn't, but you also know there's no consequences."