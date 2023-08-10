Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

Training camp fights happen, especially during joint practices. But Wednesday's scrap between the Bengals and Packers didn't end without a parting shot or two from its participants.
Elgton Jenkins ended up in the center of both dust-ups, first defending himself after being knocked to the ground by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and sparking a fracas. Soon after, though, Jenkins allowed his emotions get the best of him upon returning, taking a swing at D.J. Reader before Jenkins was tossed from practice.
Reader didn't take too kindly to Jenkins' actions.
"Man, he's a JAG, man," Reader said, via ESPN. "I don't know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him, but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don't make you nobody."
For those not up to speed on disrespectful football acronyms, JAG stands for "just a guy," meaning Reader was telling reporters Jenkins is nothing special.
Jenkins' two Pro Bowls, which Reader pointed out, suggest differently. But Reader also made a good point about the prestige that follows an elite quarterback.
Such a quarterback no longer exists in Green Bay, where Jordan Love is attempting to become one in his first season as Packers starter. Love embarks on his journey with the help of blockers like Jenkins, who has earned his Pro Bowls partially because of his versatility, and veteran David Bakhtiari, whom Jenkins has had to help replace in recent years due to injury.
Bakhtiari backed up Jenkins when speaking with reporters following the practice.
"I mean, it just takes away a little bit from practice, but Elgton totally was in the right the first time, I'm not going to say otherwise," Bakhtiari said, via ESPN. "You've got to protect yourself. Emotions get high. I know he'll never do it in the game, he's never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it's a little bit different. You know you shouldn't, but you also know there's no consequences."
The two squads face off Friday in a preseason contest. We'll see if emotions cool off before then.