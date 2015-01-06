Around the NFL

Bengals DC: Geno Atkins was 'just a guy out there'

Published: Jan 06, 2015 at 01:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals' season ended Sunday afternoon in part because of their futile pass rushing efforts.

The Bengals boasted the NFL's worst pass rush this year, earning a league-low 20 sacks.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins' play was the disappointment leader, after he ended the season with just three sacks. Following Sunday's loss, in which Atkins had three tackles and half a sack, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther lamented the two-time Pro Bowler's season.

"This year, he was just three-technique No. 20, in my mind," Guenther said, per ESPN.com "He was just a guy out there."

Coming off ACL surgery in 2013, Atkins didn't show much burst until Week 8, but even then he struggled to get to the quarterback. Sunday, the Bengals desperately needed Atkins to disrupt Andrew Luck in the pocket and have a game like the ones that earned him a five-year, $55 million contract extension last year.

"I always tell them our best players have to play good in these big games," Guenther said. "All the time. It can't be sometimes. It's got to be all the time. If our best players don't play good then there is a big chance we are not going to play good."

The question for the Bengals is whether Atkins needs more time for the explosion to fully return or whether the ACL injury has done irreparable damage to his game.

"We need to get him back to where he was, being that game-wrecker there inside," Guenther said. "Otherwise, we need to go find a new inside rusher."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another.

Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

As one-half of arguably the NFL's best RB tandem, Kareem Hunt has seen firsthand how important Nick Chubb is to the Browns. On Thursday, Hunt urged the organization to handle his teammate's contract situation ASAP.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

After making the Olympic team in 2012 and missing out in 2016, Bears WR Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make the cut again this weekend.
news

Sheldon Rankins: Jets 'ready to compete and really take this league by storm'

Entering his first season with the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the team is built for success much sooner than most may think.
news

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

For over 50 year, the Steelers traveled to Saint Vincent College for training camp. For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 protocols have altered the club's plans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW