Bengals cut St. Louis, sign Harris in switch of snappers

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals made a change at long snapper, releasing Brad St. Louis on Tuesday after his string of errant snaps cost the team on field-goal and extra-point attempts this season.
St. Louis spent his entire 10-year career with Cincinnati, which drafted him in the seventh round in 2000. He was reliable until this season, when he repeatedly had problems getting the ball to new holder Kevin Huber. The Bengals botched three field-goal tries and two extra-point attempts.
The Bengals signed snapper Clark Harris, who played four games for the Houston Texans last season. The Texans released Harris from their practice squad last week.
