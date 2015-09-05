Bengals cut Devon Still; Vontaze Burfict on PUP

Devon Still, whose daughter Leah's battle with cancer captivated a nation, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the team announced.
The organization showed a lot of compassion in how they handled Still's status throughout the last year. But the cold reality of NFL rosters caught up to him Saturday. The 2012 second-round pick has been on the roster bubble for a while now, starting last year on the team's practice squad.
The Bengals announced all their moves before their deadline to get to a 53-man roster. Most notably, linebacker Vontaze Burfict was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he's out for at least the first six weeks of the season. Still's news won't affect the roster as much as Burfict, but it's sure to get national attention.
Still did not attract much interest as a free agent this offseason, ultimately re-signing with the Bengals. He was beat out by Brandon Thompson in a battle to back up Geno Atkins at defensive tackle.
"Have nothing but love for the Bengals organization and the city of Cincinnati. Both helped me through one of the darkest times of my life and I am forever grateful. It's time to move forward and see what's next #iKnowThereIsAPlanForMe"
Leah Still celebrated her last day of radiation in July and her cancer currently is in remission. The Cincinnati Enquirer notes that because Devon Stillwas on the roster last year, Devon and Leah Still have five years of NFL health insurance regardless of his status.
The Bengals have a particularly deep defensive line and it would not be a surprise at all if Still winds up on another NFL roster shortly.