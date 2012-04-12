Bengals agree to deal with Cowboys CB Newman

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 08:40 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have agreed to a deal with cornerback Terence Newman, an unrestricted free agent from Dallas who struggled in pass coverage last season.

The 33-year-old cornerback was the fifth overall pick in 2003. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009. He was targeted in coverage last season, and the Cowboys released him last month.

Newman is Cincinnati's latest addition to a secondary that was a strong point two years ago, when Johnathan Joseph and Leon Hall formed one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems. Joseph left for Houston after the 2010 season, and Hall tore his left Achilles tendon in November.

The Bengals signed 32-year-old Nate Clements to replace Joseph last year. They've re-signed nickel cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones this offseason and added cornerback Jason Allen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Move The Sticks: Top get-off times, points vs. yards, Mario Cristobal on team building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks in 2021: Where do Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke rank?

It's only Week 3, but a number of teams are already dealing with injuries at the game's most important position. With that in mind, Nick Shook ranks the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the NFL today.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW