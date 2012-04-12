Bengals agree to deal with Cowboys CB Newman

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have agreed to a deal with cornerback Terence Newman, an unrestricted free agent from Dallas who struggled in pass coverage last season.
Newman is Cincinnati's latest addition to a secondary that was a strong point two years ago, when Johnathan Joseph and Leon Hall formed one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems. Joseph left for Houston after the 2010 season, and Hall tore his left Achilles tendon in November.
The Bengals signed 32-year-old Nate Clements to replace Joseph last year. They've re-signed nickel cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones this offseason and added cornerback Jason Allen.