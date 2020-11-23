Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 08:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years.

Pittsburgh became the 18th team in the Super Bowl era to start 10-0. Ten of those clubs made the Super Bowl, and six won it all.

"We're not chasing perfection in terms of a perfect 16-0," quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're chasing Lombardis. That's the most important thing for us."

The Steelers have taken care of business each week this season, even if they haven't always been impressive. Sunday, the offense once again left points on the field against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and Big Ben threw his first INT in four weeks.

"We got to put more points on the board," Roethlisberger said. "I know what the scoreboard says, but there were too many times we punted and didn't do enough. Offensively, we're happy we got the win, but we know we have to be better."

The Steelers haven't received as much hype for their undefeated record as others in the past largely because of how they've scraped out wins against lesser clubs.

"We don't anticipate rolling out of tunnels and people laying down for us," coach Mike Tomlin said. "We step out of tunnels expecting a 60-minute fight every week."

At times the Steelers have invited the fights by getting off to slow starts.

Leaning on a strong defense lends itself to tighter games. Sunday, the Steelers forced four interceptions of Jags rookie quarterback ﻿Jake Luton﻿.

No one in Pittsburgh is concerned with going undefeated.

"When you start thinking too much about the future, you stop preparing the way you're supposed to be preparing, doing what you're supposed to be doing," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "We're in the NFL. Everybody that lines up across from you is a talented, paid professional, and you have to treat them as such. We can't look at somebody because they have injuries or their record is [not great]. You can't prepare as if they're 1-8; you have to prepare as if you're going to be 1-0. So, I think that's the mentality we have week to week."

Potential stumbling blocks to 16-0 remain ahead, beginning with the Thanksgiving night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Playoff teams in Buffalo, Indianapolis and Cleveland also remain on the schedule.

With the one-loss Kansas City Chiefs nipping at their heels, Pittsburgh can't afford to stumble. The No. 1 overall seed is more vital than ever before with only one postseason bye up for grabs.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
news

Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
news

Andy Reid on winning drive: 'I've got Pat Mahomes, you give me a minute and a half, and I'm pretty good'

Down 31-28 with 1:43 left, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided a seven-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 22-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.
news

Alex Smith earns first win as starter in 742 days: 'Another thing I never thought I'd be doing again'

Washington's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday marked Alex Smith's first victory as a starting quarterback since Week 10, 2018, the weekend before the brutal leg injury that almost ended his career. 
news

Pederson: 'No questions about' Carson Wentz remaining Eagles starter

Carson Wentz struggled again, this time in a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, coach Doug Pederson isn't thinking about replacing the quarterback as his starter. 
news

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa benched for performance, will start for Dolphins next week

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Broncos that rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was benched for performance reasons but would start next week.
news

NFL community sends well wishes to Bengals QB Joe Burrow following knee injury

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow suffered a serious knee injury Sunday against Washington. Many in the NFL community took to social media to send their best wishes to the top pick of the 2020 draft.
news

Sean Payton retweets ex-Falcons WR Roddy White's Taysom Hill barb after Saints' win

After Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Falcons in place of Drew Bress, coach Sean Payton retweeted a critical tweet of Hill from former Falcons WR Roddy White. The coach's Twitter move went viral.
news

NFL Week 11: What we learned from Sunday's games

Derrick Henry and the Titans ran off with a huge overtime win against the Ravens, while Nick Chubb and the Browns once more braved the elements and garnered a win. The Steelers stayed perfect and there was plenty more to learn from on Sunday. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury, has initial diagnosis of torn ACL

Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a knee injury and the initial diagnosis is a torn ACL, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

Texans WRs Randall Cobb (foot) and ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ (leg) have been ruled out against the Patriots. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL