Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Published: Jul 23, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. As such, he was tossing the pigskin a lot to help rebuild strength.

This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest. As the Steelers opened training camp, Big Ben said his arm felt "fresher" than in 2020.

"At this time last year, I had thrown thousands of footballs trying to be ready for the season," Roethlisberger said, via the Associated Press. "(Thursday) was the first day I threw a ball since minicamp, other than throwing to my son in the backyard. It feels like more normal of an offseason. I just think that physically I'll feel better in terms of my arm."

After missing most of 2019 due to the elbow injury, Roethlisberger returned to throw for 3,803 yards -- his fewest when playing at least 15 games since 2008 -- with 33 TDs. Partially by design and partly due to his struggles throwing deep, Big Ben averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt, a career-low in seasons in which he played more than two games.

With that fresh arm and a new offense under OC Matt Canada, the Steelers hope Roethlisberger returns to his Pro Bowl ways. The QB admitted that learning the new offense offers a challenge this offseason, but more mental than physical. He noted that he was looking at his wristband "quite a bit" on the first day of camp.

Roethlisberger said he has help at home learning an offense that is "a high percentage of new."

"My daughter makes flash cards for me, and there have been some quizzes at home," Roethlisberger said. "It has become as much of a mental offseason, as physical in terms of learning new things. It's a little tougher, but I'm going into it full-speed ahead and trying to be the best that I can be."

Despite Canada being on the coaching staff last year as quarterbacks coach, the Steelers offense with Canada at OC is expected to inject needed life -- motions, more diverse formations, etc.

"New isn't always bad," a philosophical Roethlisberger said. "It's just new."

Related Content

news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin visiting Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

The NFL approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW