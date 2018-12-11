Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) expects to play Week 15

"Obviously he's got to be a willing participant in that and doctors have to get to a level of comfort, but acknowledging that level of comfort is including a lack of clarity ... because the X-ray was not clearly readable," Tomlin said. "Ben has been with us a long time, he does a great job of communicating. We all do, we have continuity in that regard. We did a great job communicating throughout. Once they came back out onto the field, I continued to communicate with Ben to see the effectiveness of the medication, to see how he felt he would be able to perform in terms of function and be able to do the things that he needed to do. ... We said that because of lack of information and the situation not being a comfortable or ideal one, we would only reinsert him into the game if we felt it was necessary. As the game unfolded, obviously it became necessary, we did [reinsert him]. We really appreciate what he was able to do and the effort that he was able to provide for those around him to give us a chance. Obviously it didn't end in the way we would like, but that's just kind of an outline of what transpired."