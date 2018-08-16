Ben Roethlisberger out of concussion protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is fine and out of concussion protocol, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.
Big Ben left practice on Tuesday after being hit. He stayed on the ground for several moments before walking off. Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert told reporters after practice that Roethlisberger went down after he rolled out and ran into him as Gilbert was blocking linebacker Keion Adams.
Coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that the quarterback was going through concussion protocol.
The quick clearance for Roethlisberger is a good sign the issue won't linger for the AFC title contenders. He should be able to suit up for the Steelers third preseason game if the team so desires.
Here are other injuries we've been tracking on this Thursday:
- Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters that as a competitor he thinks he'd find a way to play if there a playoff game today. He has a hamstring tweak and did some light jogging on the side.
- Titans tight end Delanie Walker left practice due to an undisclosed injury and currently is being evaluated, per The Tennessean.
- New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, the team's first-round pick, suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was carted off the sideline to the locker room, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi.
- Washington Redskins running backSamaje Perine left against the New York Jets after suffering an ankle injury in the first half. Running backByron Marshall also left early after suffering a lower leg injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Folessuffered a strained shoulder during the first half against the Patriots and left the game. He's scheduled to undergo further testing Friday, but said he is "optimistic" the injury isn't serious. Eagles tight end Bryce Teggs left early because of a hamstring injury and tight endJoshua Perkins underwent evaluation for a head injury.
- Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an ankle injury and wide receiver Jake Kumerow left with a shoulder injury after scoring on a touchdown catch.