Eagles' Nick Foles suffers shoulder strain vs. Patriots

The reigning Super Bowl MVP crashed hard in his 2018 preseason debut.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was forced from Thursday night's game after taking a hit to his throwing arm on a strip sack by Patriots veteran Adrian Clayborn. Foles immediately recoiled in pain, grabbing his arm near the elbow and shoulder area.

Philadelphia announced the injury as a shoulder strain, leaving Foles questionable to return. Ja'Whaun Bentley scored a touchdown after he scooped up the loose ball caused by Clayborn's strip sack.

With Carson Wentz being eased back from reconstructive knee surgery, Foles started the team's second preseason game, completing just three of nine passes for 44 yards. Although he was under heavy pressure from New England's pass rush, he didn't do himself any favors with scattershot accuracy.

Foles was rusty from the opening whistle, sailing his first pass out of bounds. His next few throws were high, behind and over his targets. All things considered, it was a deflating outing for Philadelphia's trusty backup.

If Wentz and Foles aren't deemed ready for action in next week's regular-season audition, Nate Sudfeld will likely draw the start versus the Browns.