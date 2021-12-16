Ben Roethlisberger 'living right here, right now' as Steelers hope to mount unlikely run to postseason

Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement.

If Roethlisberger announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone, not after the more-than-occasional moments in which Roethlisberger looked, well, old. It hasn't been all bad, of course: Roethlisberger has posted a passer rating over 100 in five games this season. Two of those games have resulted in losses, though, and the Steelers currently sit at the bottom of a tightly packed AFC North.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a clear plan for life after Roethlisberger. He doesn't seem to be thinking about the future at this moment, either.

"I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN. "We've got to make a run. We've got to play good football. We've got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week."

Pittsburgh is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota on Thursday Night Football, one in which the Steelers fell behind 29-0 before mounting a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. After struggling to do much of anything well, Roethlisberger caught fire in the final quarter and a half, throwing three touchdown passes on his way to a 28-of-40, 308-yard outing.

It was vintage Roethlisberger, airing it out to frantically attempt to get the Steelers back into the game. They'll have to operate with the same sense of urgency for the remainder of the season if they hope to turn their current 6-6-1 record into a playoff berth.

Roethlisberger is ready to give it his all in the last month of what could end up being his final season. He's expecting his younger teammates to follow suit.

"You look at guys sometimes and look in their eyes and see what they have," Roethlisberger said. "The crazy thing about this game and this sport is you can look at guys and you can feel that guys have all the heart in the world and the passion and they want it and they're going to give you everything they have.