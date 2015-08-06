Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger: I wasn't a good teammate

Published: Aug 06, 2015 at 12:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Ben Roethlisberger had a bad reputation as a young player that had nothing to do with his legal troubles. Whispers followed him everywhere that he wasn't well-liked by his Steelers teammates.

Roethlisberger now admits he didn't get along with many of his teammates when he first broke into the league.

"I'd be the first to admit I wasn't a good teammate early in my career," Roethlisberger told Dan Pompeii in an interesting piece for Bleacher Report. "With time, you understand you can't keep being a selfish player or person. It's the ultimate team sport, and in order to be successful, you have to be selfless."

Big Ben reportedly clashed with Hines Ward early in the career. Now, Pompeii makes the case Roethlisberger might just be the best teammate in the league, which is a dubious claim. Being the best teammate is like being the "most humble" or the "classiest" or calling yourself a "man of principle." Simply talking about it rules you out from consideration.

In fairness to Roethlisberger, it was his teammates who talked him up in Pompeii's piece.

"He has made me a better person by talking about life things, family things," Antonio Brown said. "He has told me about mistakes he has made and encouraged me not to make the same mistakes."

It's an article worth reading. Roethlisberger undeniably has matured on the field as a player. It looks like he recognized a weakness in leadership off the field, and was thorough in taking steps to correct that.

We believe this Steelers team has the talent on both sides of the ball to make another Super Bowl run under Roethlisberger. Being known as a good teammate is nice, but getting the respect as one of the best quarterbacks of all time would be a lot better. Another title would go a long way toward that.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast features Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sharing his thoughts on the upcoming season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marlon Mack, Colts mutually agree to seek trade to new team

The Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has become the odd man out in the club's plans at the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, Tom Pelissero reports. The Chiefs HC was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported immediately after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' defensive issues: 'We have not disrupted the quarterback'

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on defense to start the season. Head coach Pete Carroll has identified one of the primary issues: the lack of a pass rush.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting injury-riddled Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Bruce Arians: Lack of sacks 'biggest thing that disturbs me' about Buccaneers' defense

Entering the season, the Buccaneers secondary was thought to be of more concern than their front seven, but three games in, Bruce Arians is directing his critique toward the latter.
news

Texans plan to put more on rookie QB Davis Mills' plate vs. Bills

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career start. He'll have extra prep time before his second. The added days between games this week provide a chance for Texans coaches to add more to the QB's plate in Week 4 versus the Bills, and that's what they intend to do.
news

Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has struggled through the first three games of the season, most notably in Week 3 against the Saints when a drop directly led to a pick-six.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'a receiver faking it as a D-back' after third INT of 2021

After a pick-six on a Monday night win over the Eagles, Trevon Diggs has three interceptions in three games into the 2021 season, and the Cowboys CB starting to put the league on notice. 
news

Jalen Hurts takes blame in loss to Cowboys: 'This one's on me'

Jalen Hurts struggled from start to finish in a 41-21 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, but the Eagles QB is looking to move on while owning up to his mistakes.
news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

Dak Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Eagles on Monday night

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive showing propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a lopsided win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW