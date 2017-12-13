Ben Roethlisberger headlines NFL Players of the Week

OK, so Jaydon Mickens didn't score on his 72-yard punt return late in the third quarter against the Seahawks. But Mickens' mad dash was maybe the most important single play of the game, seeing that it put the Jaguars on Seattle's 1-yard line. One play later, Jacksonville took a 14-point lead, giving it just enough of a cushion to hold off the Seahawks and take a one-game lead in the AFC South. For that, Mickens, for the second time this season, is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.