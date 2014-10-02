Ben Roethlisberger calls Blake Bortles 'a young me'

Both standing 6-foot-5, Bortles weighs in just below Roethlisberger's 241 pounds, giving the duo that prototypical size that general managers froth over. Beyond their measureables, though, Bortles draws the Big Ben comparisons for his ability to move in the pocket and extend plays with his feet. The Jaguars rookie has shown flashes of mobility that exceed what Roethlisberger is capable of while sharing the veteran's DNA to spin magic out of busted plays.