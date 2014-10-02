Ben Roethlisberger calls Blake Bortles 'a young me'

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sees what everyone else sees when he watches Blake Bortles unfurl passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"A young me," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while confessing, "I don't move quite as well as I used to."
Both standing 6-foot-5, Bortles weighs in just below Roethlisberger's 241 pounds, giving the duo that prototypical size that general managers froth over. Beyond their measureables, though, Bortles draws the Big Ben comparisons for his ability to move in the pocket and extend plays with his feet. The Jaguars rookie has shown flashes of mobility that exceed what Roethlisberger is capable of while sharing the veteran's DNA to spin magic out of busted plays.
Bortles' willingness to take chances has led to four picks over six quarters, but the rookie also has completed 70 percent of his throws and chewed up 54 yards on the ground off seven scampers. He's done this on a talent-poor team behind a disastrous offensive line.
It's hard to get a read on passers under so much duress, but Bortles' early game film suggests that Jacksonville's faith in the No. 3 overall pick was well-placed. We only wish the Jaguars started him sooner.
