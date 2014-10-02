Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger calls Blake Bortles 'a young me'

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sees what everyone else sees when he watches Blake Bortles unfurl passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"A young me," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while confessing, "I don't move quite as well as I used to."

It echoes what the Steelers passer told NFL Media's Dave Dameshek in August.

Both standing 6-foot-5, Bortles weighs in just below Roethlisberger's 241 pounds, giving the duo that prototypical size that general managers froth over. Beyond their measureables, though, Bortles draws the Big Ben comparisons for his ability to move in the pocket and extend plays with his feet. The Jaguars rookie has shown flashes of mobility that exceed what Roethlisberger is capable of while sharing the veteran's DNA to spin magic out of busted plays.

Bortles' willingness to take chances has led to four picks over six quarters, but the rookie also has completed 70 percent of his throws and chewed up 54 yards on the ground off seven scampers. He's done this on a talent-poor team behind a disastrous offensive line.

It's hard to get a read on passers under so much duress, but Bortles' early game film suggests that Jacksonville's faith in the No. 3 overall pick was well-placed. We only wish the Jaguars started him sooner.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews "Thursday Night Football" and discusses the biggest surprises in the season's first quarter. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list this season after missing three games, Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list.
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman considered week to week after suffering groin injury

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Mike Garafolo reports that Bateman suffered a groin injury and is considered week to week. With evaluations ongoing, it is too early to know whether the first-rounder will be sidelined to start the regular season.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts star LB Darius Leonard made his training camp debut on Tuesday after fully recovering from an ankle procedure he underwent in June. 
news

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Unsurprisingly, the Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay. Coach David Culley said Tuesday he doesn't see the QB playing.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW