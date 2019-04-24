Ben Roethlisberger agrees to two-year extension

The Steelers have finalized a two-year contract extension with the veteran quarterback, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Big Ben's extension is worth $68 million in the two new years of the deal and includes a $37.5 million signing bonus.
Roethlisberger was set to enter the 2019 campaign on the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million extension signed in 2015. The new extension now locks Big Ben in Pittsburgh through 2021.
"I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me," Roethlisberger said in a statement. "It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best."
Both sides were motivated to get the deal done before Thursday's 2019 NFL Draft kicked off, Rapoport noted. They beat the deadline by a day.
The extension ensures the 37-year-old Roethlisberger will remain a Steeler up to his 40th birthday. A surefire Hall of Famer, Big Ben almost assuredly will end his career in Pittsburgh thanks to the new contract.
After an offseason of turmoil, in which the Steelers said goodbye to two offensive stars, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh guaranteed their quarterback and leader won't be putting on another jersey.