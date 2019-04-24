Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger agrees to two-year extension

Published: Apr 24, 2019 at 03:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger is now under contract in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

The Steelers have finalized a two-year contract extension with the veteran quarterback, the team announced Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Big Ben's extension is worth $68 million in the two new years of the deal and includes a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was set to enter the 2019 campaign on the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million extension signed in 2015. The new extension now locks Big Ben in Pittsburgh through 2021.

"I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me," Roethlisberger said in a statement. "It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best."

Both sides were motivated to get the deal done before Thursday's 2019 NFL Draft kicked off, Rapoport noted. They beat the deadline by a day.

The new contract will surely vault Big Ben back into the upper echelon of NFL QB deals. The Steelers signal-caller sat as the 13th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual average salary heading into 2019.

The extension ensures the 37-year-old Roethlisberger will remain a Steeler up to his 40th birthday. A surefire Hall of Famer, Big Ben almost assuredly will end his career in Pittsburgh thanks to the new contract.

After an offseason of turmoil, in which the Steelers said goodbye to two offensive stars, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh guaranteed their quarterback and leader won't be putting on another jersey.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) expected to play vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.