Ben Leber retires after 10 seasons in NFL

Published: Jun 08, 2012 at 03:33 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Linebacker Ben Leber is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams.

Leber announced his retirement Friday on Minneapolis radio station KFAN. In a text message to The Associated Press, Leber said "It's been a great run, lots of fun."

Leber grew up in Vermillion, S.D., and starred in college at Kansas State. He was a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2002 and spent his first four seasons in San Diego before signing as a free agent with the Vikings.

Leber spent five seasons in Minnesota and spent his final year with the Rams in 2011. He had 498 total tackles, 24 sacks and five interceptions in his career.

