Ben Leber retires after 10 seasons in NFL

MINNEAPOLIS -- Linebacker Ben Leber is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams.
Leber announced his retirement Friday on Minneapolis radio station KFAN. In a text message to The Associated Press, Leber said "It's been a great run, lots of fun."
Leber spent five seasons in Minnesota and spent his final year with the Rams in 2011. He had 498 total tackles, 24 sacks and five interceptions in his career.
