Below zero temperatures crack Vikings horn

Remember those forecasts calling for temperatures in the low single digits for Sunday's wild-card game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks? They were too optimistic.
It was 6 degrees below zero just before kickoff, making it the third coldest playoff game in NFL history and officially the coldest game in Vikings history. The windchill factor could make it feel up to 25 degrees below zero.
Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater famously wears gloves but Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warmed up for Sunday's game without gloves. The temperature is already having an effect on the preparations. Minnesota's famous horn, called the Gjallarhorn, was shattered into pieces by the cold temperatures.