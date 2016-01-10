Around the NFL

Below zero temperatures crack Vikings horn

Published: Jan 10, 2016 at 03:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Remember those forecasts calling for temperatures in the low single digits for Sunday's wild-card game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks? They were too optimistic.

It was 6 degrees below zero just before kickoff, making it the third coldest playoff game in NFL history and officially the coldest game in Vikings history. The windchill factor could make it feel up to 25 degrees below zero.

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater famously wears gloves but Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warmed up for Sunday's game without gloves. The temperature is already having an effect on the preparations. Minnesota's famous horn, called the Gjallarhorn, was shattered into pieces by the cold temperatures.

UPDATE: The Vikings will use their Gjallarhorn from the 2009 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled out with right wrist injury Thursday night vs. Ravens 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game after injuring his wrist against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) ruled out vs. Bengals

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday night's game against the Bengals after injuring his ankle. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 