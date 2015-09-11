Around the NFL

Belichick: 'Sad' that stories are written with agendas

Published: Sep 11, 2015 at 04:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The outside paranoia surrounding the New England Patriots got another boost Thursday night when it was reported during the 2015 NFL Kickoff that the Pittsburgh Steelers' headsets were playing the Pats' radio broadcast.

Following the Patriots' 28-21 win, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was visibly upset about the radio problems, saying it's "always the case" in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick said there were problems with their own communication system, as well. The NFL released a statement after the game saying it was a league issue, and announced Friday it would conduct an investigation.

That didn't stop the rolling eyes, sarcastic remarks and edgy accusations leveled at the Patriots.

During a Friday morning conference call, Belichick ardently defended his team against the articles that have been written about his team the past week and the perception that the Patriots will break any rule to gain an edge.

Initially the coach started discussing the headsets, but took shots at the broader swipes at his franchise.

"I think overall it's kind of sad, really, to see some stories written that obviously have an agenda to them with misinformation, anonymous comments," Belichick said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "Writing about warm drinks and trashcans, stuff like that. I think it's sad commentary and really, gone to a pretty low level. Sunk pretty deep.

"First of all, I would say I think our program here is built on competition and trying to improve every day. It's not built on excuses. We just try to go to work and improve and find a way to get better..."

Belichick went on to specifically defend his previous championship teams from 2001, 2003 and 2004.

"All the great players that played on those teams...to take away what those teams accomplished ... it's just not right ... I'm not going to get in a back-and-forth ... but that's just how I feel about it," he said.

For a normally mum Belichick, his response to the accusations leveled at the Patriots is about as animated as ever.

Unfortunately, his response will likely have no impact on the rigid perception already formed about the Patriots by many outside of New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen could wait to return to action post Week 8 bye

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen told NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.

news

Frustrated Jets WR Eljiah Moore asks for trade; team has no plans to deal him

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has asked for a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he'll start vs. Lions: 'I'm thankful that I'm healthy'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he's starting Sunday against the Lions.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets believe Quinnen Williams is destined for All-Pro honor after fast start to 2022 season

Don't look now, but the Jets are 4-2 and their young cast of playmakers is collectively breaking out. At the front of that group is Quinnen Williams, a former first-round pick who has picked the perfect time to elevate his performance.

news

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady's sideline outburst: 'That's football'

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Wednesday addressed Tom Brady's much-publicized sideline outburst during last Sunday's loss the the Steelers.

news

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'more comfortable' as he prepares to make return as starter

Now that Carson Wentz is out due to a fractured finger, backup Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is back in the driver's seat, starting this Sunday against the Packers.

news

Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play, a full participant in practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE